Berger Paints clocks ₹135-cr net in Q1

Berger Paints India Ltd, the country’s second largest paint maker, reported net profit of ₹135 crore in the quarter ended June 30, a 170 per cent rise from the net profit of ₹50 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company reported a 96 per cent rise in revenue from operations to ₹1,619 crore (from ₹826 crore). Profit before depreciation, interest, tax and other income was ₹221 crore, up 95 per cent y-o-y.

Consolidated revenue

On a consolidated basis, net profit rose 830 per cent to ₹140 crore, while revenue increased 93 per cent to ₹1,798 crore.

Berger Paints, in a notification to the stock market, said business operations during the quarter was impacted due to the Covid-19 pandemic and consequent lockdowns. “The management has taken into account the possible impact of the Covid-19…including assessment of recoverability of its assets based on internal and external information,” it said.