Companies

Berger Paints clocks ₹135-cr net in Q1

Our Bureau Kolkata | Updated on August 06, 2021

Reports 170 per cent rise against same quarter last year

Berger Paints India Ltd, the country’s second largest paint maker, reported net profit of ₹135 crore in the quarter ended June 30, a 170 per cent rise from the net profit of ₹50 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company reported a 96 per cent rise in revenue from operations to ₹1,619 crore (from ₹826 crore). Profit before depreciation, interest, tax and other income was ₹221 crore, up 95 per cent y-o-y.

Consolidated revenue

On a consolidated basis, net profit rose 830 per cent to ₹140 crore, while revenue increased 93 per cent to ₹1,798 crore.

Berger Paints, in a notification to the stock market, said business operations during the quarter was impacted due to the Covid-19 pandemic and consequent lockdowns. “The management has taken into account the possible impact of the Covid-19…including assessment of recoverability of its assets based on internal and external information,” it said.

Published on August 06, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Quarterly Results
Berger Paints India Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.