Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has announced that Berger Paints has selected HPE Aruba Networking EdgeConnect SD-WAN solution to optimise its wide area network (WAN) connectivity across its 160 branches in India, including data centres, disaster recovery sites, and headquarters.

“Selecting HPE Aruba Networking underscores our commitment to digital transformation initiatives, allowing us to improve our application availability, user experiences, and overall network performance,” said Partha Protim Mondal, CIO of Berger Paints India Ltd. “By implementing SD-WAN, we can respond more quickly to our business demands with increased productivity and higher return on investment. It will also help us eliminate our single points of failure, automatically rerouting traffic over backup links without disrupting application sessions.”

With the HPE Aruba Networking solution, Berger Paints can supposedly reduce the time spent querying and downloading large ERP reports. Using the built-in WAN Optimisation feature, the company gets faster response times for business applications, including ERP and SharePoint, with over a 50 per cent reduction in data sent over WAN. The company said this ensures efficient IT operations, especially for remote and low-bandwidth branch locations.

The SD-WAN solution uses a centralised control function to steer traffic across the WAN and directly to SaaS and IaaS providers. HPE claims this improves application performance and delivers a high-quality user experience, enhancing business productivity and agility while reducing IT costs by replacing high-cost MPLS WAN links with broadband. With the built-in firewall, HPE said its Aruba Networking SD-WAN solution has improved the user experience for SaaS applications, utilising secured local internet breakouts over broadband.

Prakash Krishnamoorthy, director of India at HPE Aruba Networking, said, “Centralised control and simplified management are imperatives to securely connect enterprise networks, branch offices, and data centers. For Berger Paints, our cutting-edge SD-WAN solution will improve the quality of their service, latency, and load issues. SD-WAN will unify networking and security functions to alleviate roadblocks between their teams, minimise complexities and cost, and optimise cross-functional collaboration.”