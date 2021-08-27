Berger Paints India eyes ₹10,000 crore turnover by FY24

Berger Paints India, the country’s second largest paints company, is eyeing a turnover of ₹10,000 crore by FY24.

Its top-line is expected to grow on the back of organic expansion in India — accounting for over 90 per cent of the business — and tapping into new European markets through its subsidiary, Bolix.

The firm’s European operations now account for 5 per cent of its turnover.

According to Abhijit Roy, MD and CEO, Berger Paints, decorative paints, protective coatings and construction chemicals continue to drive numbers with mid-premium to premium range offerings generating “good demand”.

Capex cycles have been put in place with new plants coming up in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

The ₹6,800 crore-firm draws 80 per cent of its turnover from decorative paints. Distribution channel ramp-up continues to to be its focus, especially in South India, West India and parts of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

In industrial paints, which include protective coatings, segment underperformance has been primarily because of stress in sectors like automobiles.

Berger Paints is ramping-up its presence in the construction chemicals vertical — a ₹9,000-crore market in the country — while portfolio expansion and premiumisation continues.

“We are looking to maintain operating margins anywhere between 16 and 18 per cent during this period and nearly ₹8,000 crore of turnover in FY22,” he said.

In the April to June period (Q1), the firm reported approximately ₹1,800 crore of consolidated sales.

FY22 Outlook

Post July, markets witnessed a rebound. While growth is back in urban markets, rural markets are growing at normal levels. “In the pandemic year, urban markets saw growth either decline or stagnate. Rural, on the other hand, saw abnormally high growth. Now, rural growth is at normal levels. However, the little tapering is more than made-up for with sales in urban markets picking-up again,” Roy said.

A near 6-6.5 per cent price hike has also been initiated phase-wise from May onwards, and the last round of hikes are expected to come into effect around September.

“Q3 or Q4 onwards, gross margins should improve. We do not see any further rise in commodity prices over and above the current levels,” he added.

European expansion

Berger Paints is also planning to enter France and Switzerland with its thermal insulation coatings subsidiary, Bolix SA. Based out of Poland, Bolix has now extended operations in the UK.

Russian operations, where losses were written-off recently, has now been put under Bolix to “tap into synergies”.

“Although Bolix is having a good growth rate, its contribution to the targeted revenue will not go beyond ₹500 crore by FY24. We see a scope of expansion into decorative paints there (Poland) and we are tapping that,” Roy said adding that, “Nepal operations are back on track after Covid induced set-backs”.