Kolkata, May 15 Berger Paints India Ltd registered three per cent decline in standalone net profit at ₹196 crore for the quarter ended March 2023, as against ₹203 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations increased by nearly 14 per cent at ₹2,189 crore for the quarteras against ₹1,928 crore in the same period last year.

EBITDA (excluding other income) and exceptional item for the March quarter was ₹343 crore (₹314 crore).

FY’23 net up 10%

For the year ended March 31, 2023, net profit increased by 10 per cent at ₹828 crore as compared to ₹750 crore last year.

Revenue from operations increased by 22 per cent at ₹9,471 crore during 2022-23 as against ₹7,741 crores in the previous year. Consolidated sales crossed ₹10,000-crore mark with a growth of around 21 per cent.

New manufacturing facility

The company commissioned its fully automated manufacturing facility at Sandila, Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh at an investment of ₹1,037 crore during FY’23 which commenced its production on February 6.

The company’s board has recommended dividend of ₹3.20 (320 per cent) per equity share of ₹1 each for FY 2022-23.

The company’s scrip closed at ₹629.25, down by 0.73 per cent on the BSE on Monday.