Berger Paints net zooms 40% in third quarter

Kolkata | Updated on February 05, 2020 Published on February 05, 2020

Our Bureau

Berger Paints reported a near 40 per cent rise in standalone net profit to ₹166 crore for the quarter ending December 2019.

Profit in the corresponding quarter last fiscal stood at ₹119 crore.

During the period under review, the company reported a near three per cent rise in Revenue from Operations (standalone) to ₹1,502 crore.

EBIDTA (excluding Other Income) for the quarter stood at ₹261 crore, or a near 17 per cent rise over the ₹224 crore it reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

