Berger Paints posts 53% rise in profit at ₹253 cr

Our Bureau Kolkata | Updated on February 09, 2021 Published on February 09, 2021

Berger Paints India Ltd posted 53 per cent rise in net profit at ₹253 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, as against ₹165 crore same period last year.

Revenue from operations increased by 24 per cent to ₹1,861 crore during the quarter under review as compared with ₹1,501 crore same period last year.

EBIDTA (excluding other income) was ₹378 crore as against ₹261 crore, a growth of around 45 per cent. The company’s scrip closed at ₹761.30, up by 1.16 per cent on the BSE on Tuesday.

