Falling short of street expectations, Berger Paints on Tuesday reported a 7.6 per cent year-on-year decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹269.90 crore during the second quarter of this fiscal as revenue from operations remained almost flat.

Revenue from operations during the period under review was ₹2,774.61 crore compared to ₹2,767.30 crore from the corresponding period last fiscal, according to the company’s stock exchange filing.

Total expenses during Q2FY25 grew around 2 per cent y-o-y, while the cost of material consumed remained flat at ₹1,497.67 crore during the period compared to ₹1,498.32 crore in the year-ago period.

The company said its topline remained almost flat on a y-o-y basis, impacted by extended monsoon and flooding in some key markets. However, some traction was seen at the tail end of the July-September quarter. “We believe we have continued to gain market share in Q2,” it said, adding gross profit margin at 41.7 per cent was the highest in the last 10 quarters.

EBITDA (excluding Other Income) for the quarter, however, decreased ₹434.2 crore from ₹473.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, registering a decline of 8.3 per cent y-o-y.

“The extended monsoons, adverse weather and flooding in some key markets made this a tough quarter, although we saw strong traction towards the end of the quarter. This resulted in an almost flat quarterly revenue performance and moderate single-digit growth on volume terms,” Berger Paints India MD & CEO Abhijit Roy said, adding on the profitability front the quarter saw one of the highest levels of gross margins in the last ten quarters. Operating margin remained within guidance levels despite the continued investments that the company made in branding, advertising and manpower to strengthen its market presence, Roy pointed out.

The paints major expects that the second half of the financial year will be better in terms of revenue and profitability. “We continued to do well in the focus segments of the company, especially waterproofing, construction chemicals, wood coatings and the premium plus coating segments,” Roy said.

On the international front, the company said its Polish operations continued to do well. However, there was a one-time set of in-projects that impacted profitability in the second quarter. Nepal continued to be challenging, but in October Nepal registered a double-digit revenue growth after almost a year. “...we expect a turnaround in their (Nepal) figures going forward. We remain optimistic for H2 on the back of the reversal of the price decrease impact and the improving market demand,” Roy added.