Berger Paints Q2 profit down marginally at ₹192 crore

Our Bureau Kolkata | Updated on November 10, 2021

Abhijit Roy, MD and CEO

Revenue from operations was up 26 per cent

Berger Paints India Ltd posted a marginal decline in standalone net profit at ₹192 crore for the quarter ended September 30, compared to ₹193 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations on standalone basis was up 26 per cent to ₹1,938 crore(₹1,536 crore). On a consolidated basis, revenue from operations increased28 per cent at ₹2,225 crore (₹1,743 crore). The consolidated net profit declined marginally at ₹219 crore as against ₹221 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company’s scrip closed at ₹774.85 a piece, down 0.01 per cent on the BSE on Wednesday.

Published on November 10, 2021

