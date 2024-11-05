Paints major Berger Paints is likely to post a lower single-digit year-on-year increase in its consolidated revenue during the second quarter of this fiscal, while net profit is expected to witness a mid-single-digit growth.

Japanese brokerage firm Nomura expects Berger’s revenue to grow 2.8 per cent y-o-y during Q2FY25. Adjusted profit after tax is estimated to rise 5.7 per cent y-o-y. However, the net profit may see a decline on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

According to the brokerage firm, the company’s EBITDA may witness a low single-digit y-o-y growth. Volume growth is expected to be around 10 per cent y-o-y.

Berger Paints is set to declare its July-September quarter results on Tuesday.

“We expect paint companies to report mid-high single-digit volume growth Y-o-Y in Q2FY25. As per dealer checks, the demand has no structural reason for slowdown and volume growth may revive closer to festive season in Q3FY25. Strong traction in project business has continued in Q2FY25 Y-o-Y. Project business volume grew in high-single-digit Y-o-Y, in our view,” ICICI Securities said in a note.

The domestic brokerage firm said major paint companies raised prices by around 2.5 per cent in Q2FY25. “The price hikes were taken at two intervals. However, the dealers indicate minimal/no impact of price hikes on volumes,” it added.

Berger Paints India’s stock closed at ₹524.15 apiece on Monday. On Tuesday, the stock opened at ₹522.95 on BSE.