Berger Paints Q4 standalone net dips 5% to ₹185 crore

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
The country’s second largest paint company, Berger Paints India, reported a 5 per cent drop in standalone net profit at ₹185 crore for the quarter ended March 31 against ₹195 crore reported in the year-ago-period.
The company, in a statement to the bourses, said the figures of both the period are not comparable. Net profit in Q4FY21included ₹3.92 crore as other income from dividend, as against ₹100.09 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
Revenue from operations during the March quarter shot up by over 53 per cent, ₹1,797 crore. Ebitda (excluding other income and exceptional item) stood at ₹303 crore.
On a consolidated basis, the company posted a 102 per cent growth in its consolidated net profit at ₹209 crore; while consolidated revenue shot up by 50 per cent to ₹2026 crore. The growth came on the back of higher sales volumes and low base effect.
For the full fiscal, consolidated net profit stood at ₹720 crore, a 10 per cent rise YoY; while revenue from operations rose by over 7 per cent to ₹6,818 crore.
According to Abneesh Roy, Exectuive VP, Edelweiss Securities, Berger’s growth in consolidated sales and Ebidta on a two year basis was at 38 per cent and 49 per cent.
The company’s board has recommended a dividend of 280 per cent, or ₹2.80 per equity share of ₹1 each.
It has also decided to re-appoint Abhijit Roy as the MD and CEO for another five-year-period beginning July 1, 2022. Reappointment is subject to approval of the shareholders in the 97th AGM of the company. Roy’s tenure as MD and CEO was coming to an end on June 30.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
Sanjaya Baru on the changing concept of elitism, the rise of the middle castes and how economic politics is ...
Composer Madan Mohan cried at her grave, the raja of Ayodhya sent his Mercedes to fetch her for palace ...
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
On his 80th birthday, an ode to an enigma who will continue to surprise, console, cajole and taunt us
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...