hamburger

Companies

Berkshire shareholders overwhelmingly vote to keep Buffett chairman

Reuters | May 05 | Updated on: May 05, 2022
Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffet. File photo

Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffet. File photo | Photo Credit: Rick Wilking

Some shareholders, however, opposed Buffett's re-election as chairman, saying it was better if different people served as chairman and chief executive

Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders voted by an almost 9-to-1 margin to keep Warren Buffett as both chairman and chief executive, and his company regained compliance with New York Stock Exchange listing standards by re-establishing a majority of independent directors on its board.

In a Wednesday regulatory filing, Berkshire said holders of 448,868 Class A shares opposed a shareholder proposal to install an independent chair to replace Buffett, while holders of just 54,425 shares favored the idea, a larger margin than Berkshire estimated at its annual meeting on Saturday.

Some shareholders opposed Buffett's re-election as chairman, saying it was better if different people served as chairman and chief executive. Berkshire said it wanted the 91-year-old Buffett to keep both roles.

Wednesday's filing also said three shareholder proposals for Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire to disclose more about climate risks and diversity efforts failed by nearly 3-to-1 margins. Berkshire estimated similar margins at Saturday's meeting.

Shareholders also voted to install Omaha money manager Wallace Weitz as a Berkshire director, giving the 15-person board eight directors considered independent.

Berkshire needed a new independent director following the February resignation of 96-year-old Tom Murphy, the former head of Capital Cities/ABC Inc, after a bout with Covid-19.

All other Berkshire directors including Buffett; Vice Chairmen Charlie Munger, Greg Abel and Ajit Jain; and lead independent director Susan Decker won reelection with more than 86 per cent of votes cast.

Published on May 05, 2022
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you