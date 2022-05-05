Berkshire shareholders overwhelmingly vote to keep Buffett chairman

Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders voted by an almost 9-to-1 margin to keep Warren Buffett as both chairman and chief executive, and his company regained compliance with New York Stock Exchange listing standards by re-establishing a majority of independent directors on its board.

In a Wednesday regulatory filing, Berkshire said holders of 448,868 Class A shares opposed a shareholder proposal to install an independent chair to replace Buffett, while holders of just 54,425 shares favored the idea, a larger margin than Berkshire estimated at its annual meeting on Saturday.

Some shareholders opposed Buffett's re-election as chairman, saying it was better if different people served as chairman and chief executive. Berkshire said it wanted the 91-year-old Buffett to keep both roles.

Wednesday's filing also said three shareholder proposals for Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire to disclose more about climate risks and diversity efforts failed by nearly 3-to-1 margins. Berkshire estimated similar margins at Saturday's meeting.

Shareholders also voted to install Omaha money manager Wallace Weitz as a Berkshire director, giving the 15-person board eight directors considered independent.

Berkshire needed a new independent director following the February resignation of 96-year-old Tom Murphy, the former head of Capital Cities/ABC Inc, after a bout with Covid-19.

All other Berkshire directors including Buffett; Vice Chairmen Charlie Munger, Greg Abel and Ajit Jain; and lead independent director Susan Decker won reelection with more than 86 per cent of votes cast.