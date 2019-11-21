Betsy Atkins named OYO independent director

OYO Hotels and Homes on Thursday announced the appointment of Betsy Atkins, CEO and founder of Baja Corporation, as an independent director on the company’s board of directors.

Betsy, as an independent member of the board, would play a supervisory role and provide guidance to the founder and the management on key business decisions.

“We are fortunate to have someone of Betsy’s calibre on our board of directors,” said Ritesh Agarwal, founder and group CEO, OYO Hotels and Homes.