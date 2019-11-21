Companies

Betsy Atkins named OYO independent director

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on November 21, 2019 Published on November 21, 2019

OYO Hotels and Homes on Thursday announced the appointment of Betsy Atkins, CEO and founder of Baja Corporation, as an independent director on the company’s board of directors.

Betsy, as an independent member of the board, would play a supervisory role and provide guidance to the founder and the management on key business decisions.

“We are fortunate to have someone of Betsy’s calibre on our board of directors,” said Ritesh Agarwal, founder and group CEO, OYO Hotels and Homes.

Published on November 21, 2019
Oyo
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Tradologie.com to open offices in Cairo, Istanbul