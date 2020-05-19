Better.com to hire 300 people in India

Better.com, an homeownership platform in the US, is planning to hire an additional 300 people in Gurgaon, India, in the next quarter.

In the US, the company is also hiring 1,000 new staff in 2020, and has targeted laid-off hospitality workers in New York, Charlotte and Orange County, California, it said in a statement.

Since COVID-19 began, the company on-boarded 150 new hires in India.

Impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, mortgage interest rates have dropped significantly. More homeowners are refinancing, and are increasingly looking to the internet to conduct their transactions as they are sheltering in place due to the current crisis.

As an online mortgage lender, Better.com has a competitive advantage over brick and mortar lenders. The company has seen a 200 per cent rise in applications since COVID-19 began and funded $1.4 billion in loans in April and $1 billion in loans in March.