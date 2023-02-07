Frontline workforce management platform, BetterPlace has announced its entry into South-East Asia with the acquisition of a majority stake in Indonesia’s blue-collar workforce fulfillment platform, MyRobin, for an undisclosed amount.

With close to 200 million frontline workers in SEA, the market size for frontline workforce management in the region is as large as $280 billion. Commenting on this acquisition, Pravin Agarwala, Co-founder & Group CEO at BetterPlace said, “Driven by the vision to optimize frontline workforce management for enterprises, a combination of consolidation and innovation was the right way to go about building the world’s most comprehensive workforce management platform that exists today.

As the largest player in Asia today, we are thrilled to welcome MyRobin to the BetterPlace family and further our vision towards formalizing the frontline workforce globally. With our technology and MyRobin’s expertise in operating in Indonesia, we would be able to introduce equitable opportunities for the frontline segment.”

About MyRobin

With over 3 million workers in their community, MyRobin provides on-demand, pre-screened, frontline workers on a long and short-term basis to enterprises in Indonesia. It also provides attendance and performance management services.

MyRobin also offers embedded financial services like early wage and discounts on daily needs, and has its own frontline workforce upskilling platform called MyRobin Academy. Launched in 2020 in Indonesia, MyRobin has enterprises such as Shopee, Astro, Sicepat, E-Fishery, and Kopi Kenangan among its clients.

Next chapter

Commenting on the partnership, Ardy Satria Hasanuddin, Co-founder & CTO at MyRobin said, “Over the last 2.5 years we have been able to empower over 3 million frontline workers in over 270 cities in Indonesia to live a life of dignity by elevating them to the formal economy and giving them access to formal finance, jobs, and training.

As the next chapter of our growth, we would like to take our vision and expertise to more geographies and BetterPlace is the perfect partner who will enable us to achieve this goal. We are delighted and excited to be part of BetterPlace and aspire to become instrumental in achieving our shared goal of creating a better place for enterprises and frontline workers across the world.”

BetterPlace recently raised $40 million as part of their extended Series C round which resulted in international investor Macquarie Capital joining the captable, along with Jungle Ventures, Unitus, BII, Capria and 3one4 Capital.

