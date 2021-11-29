Betting on increasing demand for electric MPV, BYD ramps up presence

BYD India, a subsidiary of the Warren Buffett-backed China-based world's leading electric vehicle manufacturer BYD, has announced expansion of its dealer network across India with the appointment of six new dealers.

The six dealers will run dealerships across eight cities — Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Vijayawada. All eight cities will offer sales and services for BYD’s premium pure electric MPV, the all-new e6, which was launched earlier this month for the B2B segment, according to a company statement.

BYD India to launch electric MPV for B2B segment

“We have been focusing on strengthening our presence in the country and the expansion of our dealer network will enable us to take our all new e6, the premium pure electric MPV closer to our B2B customers,” said Shrirang Joshi, the Sales Head of Electric Passenger Vehicle of BYD India Private Ltd.

The e6 would be available at an ex-showroom price of ₹29,60,000 inclusive of 7kW charger, and ₹29,15,000 exclusive of 7kW charger for the B2B market.

It is equipped with the 71.7 kWh blade battery with a range of more than 415 km on a single charge. It supports both AC and DC fast charging which can support a DC fast charging from 30 per cent to 80 per cent within 35 minutes.

The e6 also comes with a vehicle warranty of 3 years/125,000 km (whichever is earlier), battery cell warranty of 8 years/500,000 km (whichever is earlier), and a traction motor warranty of 8 years/150,000 km.

“Our philosophy is to provide a better motoring experience while being conscious of the environment we live in,” said Ketsu Zhang, the Executive Director of BYD India Pvt Ltd.

Meanwhile, BYD’s electric buses marked a new record by climbing up to 3,980 m in the Himalayas and overcoming challenging road & temperature conditions. With a total operation mileage of over 30 million km in India, these BYD buses help reduce carbon emissions near to 31,250 tonnes, or equivalent to planting over 2.5 million trees.