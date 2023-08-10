Krafton Inc., a South Korean gaming company and BGMI maker, has announced its commitment to invest $150 million in India over the next two to three years.

With an India-first approach, Krafton remains committed to fostering holistic growth of the gaming and startup ecosystem in the country, it said.

Since its first investment in March 2021, Krafton has infused approximately $140 million into 11 startups. The company’s investment philosophy centers on delivering strategic value that transcends mere financial contributions, leveraging its expertise and experiences within the segments it invests in.

India’s potential

Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, Krafton India, said, “We firmly believe in India’s potential as a key player in the global gaming and technology industry, and our commitment to invest an additional $150 million over the next two to three years reflects our dedication to fueling this growth. We believe in the power of Indian IPs and content in making a lasting global impact, and we are excited to achieve new milestones in our journey to unlock the country’s full potential as a global gaming powerhouse.”

Beyond game development studios, the company’s investments span diverse and complementary sectors, including, e-sports, multimedia entertainment, content creation and audio platforms.

In recent months, Krafton has expanded its focus to include the creator economy and deep tech, actively supporting startups in these emerging segments. With this investment, Krafton aims to nurture local talents, foster innovation, and propel India into the forefront of the global gaming industry.

Nihansh Bhat, Corporate Development & Venture Investing Lead - India & MENA, Krafton, Inc. said “Our strategic investments are carefully chosen to align with our expertise and experience, empowering innovative ideas and startups to thrive. Our investment momentum will continue as we seek to establish a dynamic and evolving portfolio across various segments in India.”