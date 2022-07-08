Bharat Alt Fuel to invest Rs 250 crore in EV facility

Bharat Alt Fuel (BAF), a start-up, will invest Rs 250 crore to set up a greenfield facility to manufacture electric vehicles (EVs), batteries and motors. The integrated facility will come up on 40,000 sqmts in Krishnagiri (Tamil Nadu), and production is expected to commence in the second half of 2023. The plant will have an initial production capacity of 25,000 units, which will be scaled up to 100,000 EVs over the year.

Sorubh Kumar Bharti, Executive Director, BAF said, “We aspire to be a catalyst for change , so it makes perfect sense that we are bringing electric two-wheelers to one of the world’s largest vehicle markets. Besides the vehicle assembly, our factory will make all the critical components, including batteries and motors. Establishing a global manufacturing footprint is a practical, natural step and enables us to grow our brand, scale our business, and address climate change through inspiring sustainable transportation.”

Construction of the plant is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2022-23 and it would be partially operational by 2023. A 1,000 people (direct and in-direct) will be employed initially; the number will be increased to 3,000 once the facility is fully operational. Though vehicles in the initial phase are slated for the domestic market, BAF plans to export electric two-wheelers to other global markets, including ASEAN and African countries.

The new facility will be fully owned by BAF and will enable the company to meet the growing domestic and international demand for electric vehicles. BAF is in the process of signing international tech collaborations, which will enable it to bring world-class products to the domestic market. The integrated facility will upgrade to a fully functional battery and motor manufacturing unit as well. The product will have 80 per cent localisation.