Bharat Bio completes Covaxin trials for those under 18 years

G Naga Sridhar Hyderabad | Updated on September 21, 2021

Hyderabad-based company will submit data to DCGI shortly; aims to produce 100 million monthly doses by the yearend

Bharat Biotech International Ltd has completed the trials for its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin for those aged below 18.

“We have completed the trials and are analysing the data, which will be submitted to the authorities before the month-end,” Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Biotech, said on the sidelines of a conference organised by Pharmexcil here on Tuesday.

WHO Experts' Group to take a call on EUL for Covaxin on October 6

The paediatric version of Covaxin is the same as regular Covaxin, which is being administered to adults in two doses.

Production

Ella said his company was producing 35 million doses of Covaxin this month.

“This will go up to 55 million next month, with additional capacity coming from the Bengaluru plant, “ he added.

With timely production from partners, the Hyderabad-based company expects to reach 100 million doses per month by the end of this year.

‘Working on WHO listing for Covaxin’

Bharat Biotech also completed the phase I trials of its intranasal vaccine with a new approach of using a single dose of intra-muscular Covaxin and one dose of the nasal vaccine in a method called “heterologous prime boost”.

It has started the process for phase II trials now.

Published on September 21, 2021

