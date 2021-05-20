Bharat Bio ramps up Covaxin output by 200 million doses

Bharat Biotech has ramped up production of its Covid vaccine, Covaxin, by 200 million doses.

The Hyderabad-based company on Thursday announced “the quick ramp up of additional manufacturing capacities for Covaxin at Chiron Behring Vaccines, Ankleshwar Gujarat, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bharat Biotech.’’

The company plans to produce 200 million doses of Covaxin per annum in the good manutacturing prctices (GMP) facilities where vaccines are already being produced based on inactivated vero cell platform technology.

The product availability at Ankleshwar is to commence from the fourth quarter of 2021. Bharat Biotech had already deployed multiple production lines at its Hyderabad and Bengaluru campuses and has now added Chiron Behring to this line up of high containment BSL-rated GMP facilities that are required to manufacture Covaxin.

Volumes up

“This effectively takes the volumes up to over one billion doses per annum, with its own established campuses specialised for manufacturing inactivated viral vaccines under the highest levels of biosafety,’’ Bharat Biotech said in a release.

Bharat Biotech has already been supplying Covaxin directly to about 18 States.