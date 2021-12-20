Bharat Bio seeks DCGI nod for Phase 3 trial of nasal vaccine

Bharat Biotech International Limited has sought the approval of DCGI for conducting Phase 3 clinical trials of its intranasal Covid vaccine candidate, BBV 154.

“We have submitted Phase 3 clinical trial application to the DCGI. Phase 3 trial will be on those who have been administered with any two doses of Covid vaccine,” a company source told BusinessLine on Monday. Bharat Biotech recently completed Phase 2 trials of the world’s first intranasal vaccine on 650 volunteers in 10 centres across the country. Under Phase 1, trials were conducted on 400 healthy individuals aged between 18 and 20

The company believes that nasal vaccine will be suitable for booster dose and mass vaccination programmes.

Krishna Ella, CMD, Bharat Biotech, recently said that the antidote was capable of stopping virus transmission and would involve “a lot of new science which even the Western world is not aware of”.

The vaccine candidate is an intranasal replication-deficient chimpanzee adenovirus SARS-CoV-2-vectored vaccine based on a new technology licensed from the Washington University.

The company is working on a cocktail method of administering using a combination of intramuscular and nasal in a first-of-its-kind approach.