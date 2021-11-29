Bharat Biotech begins export of Covaxin

Bharat Biotech International Limited has commenced export of its Covid vaccine, Covaxin. “Long-pending export orders have been executed during November, to be further expanded during the following months,” said the Hyderabad based company in a release on Tuesday.

With the number of countries that have granted emergenc- use approvals for Covaxin increasing, exports to additional countries will also commence from December.

“Bharat Biotech thanks the Government of India for approving exports. Covaxin will now become an integral part of the global fight against this pandemic,” said the company.