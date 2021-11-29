Companies

Bharat Biotech begins export of Covaxin

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on November 29, 2021

Exports to additional countries will commence from December

Bharat Biotech International Limited has commenced export of its Covid vaccine, Covaxin. “Long-pending export orders have been executed during November, to be further expanded during the following months,” said the Hyderabad based company in a release on Tuesday.

Bharat Biotech: More than just Covaxin

With the number of countries that have granted emergenc- use approvals for Covaxin increasing, exports to additional countries will also commence from December.

“Bharat Biotech thanks the Government of India for approving exports. Covaxin will now become an integral part of the global fight against this pandemic,” said the company.

Published on November 29, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like