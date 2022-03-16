Bharat Biotech, Biofabri team up for  novel TB vaccine, MTBVAC

Bharat Biotech has entered into a partnership with Spanish biopharmaceutical company, Biofabri to develop, manufacture and market a new tuberculosis vaccine, MTBVAC, in over 70 countries in Southeast Asia and sub-Saharan Africa. The vaccine is being manufactured and developed by Biofabri in collaboration with the University of Zaragoza, IAVI and the Tuberculosis Vaccine Initiative (TBVI). MTBVAC has been designed and discovered by Carlos Martín team of the University of Zaragoza. “TB infects more than 20 per cent of the global population and is the second leading cause of deaths from infectious disease after Covid-19. TB is a highly contagious disease where vaccines are the best solution to prevent disease, reduce transmission and combat multi-drug resistant strains. We are proud to announce this partnership with BioFabri, where MTBVAC can become a global TB vaccine,’‘ Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director Bharat Biotech said. Bharat Biotech has opted for this vaccine candidate owing to its advanced stage of clinical development and the promising results from the two phases of clinical trials, he added. “The contract signed with Bharat Biotech ensures that our vaccine reaches countries such as India, Indonesia, the Philippines, Pakistan and South Africa, among others, where tuberculosis is a public health problem due to its high incidence”, said Esteban Rodríguez, Biofabri CEO. This agreement would guarantee the worldwide production and supply of the future vaccine in more than 70 countries with a high TB incidence. India has the highest TB burden, with a 25 per cent of all cases globally. MTBVAC is one of the most promising’ vaccine candidates in the current global TB vaccine pipeline. The currently available TB vaccine, the Bacillus Calmette-Guérin vaccine (BCG), was developed 100 years ago and has limited efficacy in preventing pulmonary TB in adults, who, along with adolescents, are the biggest spreaders of the disease, the Hyderabad-based company said.

