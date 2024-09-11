Bharat Biotech has collaborated with Alopexx, Inc. for the co-development and commercialisation of Alopexx’s proprietary broad-spectrum anti-microbial vaccine, AV0328, in India and other low-income and lower-middle-income countries.

According to a statement issued here, Bharat Biotech said, “As part of the collaboration, the companies will co-develop and commercialise AV0328, a synthetic vaccine targeting poly N-acetyl glucosamine (PNAG), in India and other licensed territories. Alopexx would be entitled to a one-time upfront payment and milestone payments, as well as royalties on future sales of AV0328 in the licensed territories.”

Alopexx, Inc., is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel, broad-spectrum immune-mediated therapeutics for the prevention and treatment of bacterial, fungal, and parasitic infections.

AV0328 is a synthetic vaccine designed to target poly N-acetyl glucosamine (PNAG), a substance found on the surface of a wide range of bacterial, fungal, and parasitic pathogens, the statement said. In preclinical studies, targeting PNAG has shown effectiveness in preventing and treating infections caused by over 15 different pathogens.

A phase I, first-in-human trial has been completed, demonstrating that AV0328 is well tolerated, with no serious adverse events observed. The vaccine induced antibodies capable of killing a wide range of PNAG-expressing pathogens, reaffirming its potential as a broad-spectrum antimicrobial solution, the statement said.

Talking about the collaboration, Krishna Ella, Executive Chairman of Bharat Biotech, said “...Our goal is to develop solutions to reduce antimicrobial resistance through vaccination. This collaboration aligns with our mission to provide safe, affordable, and high-quality vaccines to combat infectious diseases globally.”

According to Daniel Vlock, CEO of Alopexx, “This collaboration brings us one step closer to addressing the critical need for affordable, broad-spectrum antimicrobial solutions, especially in low- and middle-income countries.”

He added, “We also deeply appreciate the collaborative support provided by Bharat Biotech. This support is not only crucial for the advancement of AV0328, but will also significantly bolster our overall clinical programs. The broad and breakthrough potential of our platforms in treating a wide array of bacterial, fungal, and parasitic infections represents a transformative approach to combating infectious diseases on a global scale.”