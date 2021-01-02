Companies

Bharat Biotech Covid vaccine gets experts’ nod

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on January 02, 2021 Published on January 02, 2021

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin reportedly became on Saturday the second Covid-19 vaccine recommended for restricted emergency use authorisation in India by the regulatory expert panel, which cleared Covishield, produced and marketed by Serum Institute of India on Friday.

The final decision on giving approval to the vaccine companies will be made by the Drugs Controller General of India.

While Serum Institute would be producing the Covid-19 vaccine developed jointly by British pharma major AstraZeneca and Oxford University, Covaxin is completely an indigenous vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech together with the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 02, 2021
vaccines and immunisation
Covid-19
bharat biotech
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.