Bharat Biotech Covid vaccine gets experts’ nod

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin reportedly became on Saturday the second Covid-19 vaccine recommended for restricted emergency use authorisation in India by the regulatory expert panel, which cleared Covishield, produced and marketed by Serum Institute of India on Friday.

The final decision on giving approval to the vaccine companies will be made by the Drugs Controller General of India.

While Serum Institute would be producing the Covid-19 vaccine developed jointly by British pharma major AstraZeneca and Oxford University, Covaxin is completely an indigenous vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech together with the Indian Council of Medical Research.