Bharat Biotech International Ltd has launched its oral cholera vaccine (OCV) Hillchol.

Hillchol, a novel single-strain OCV, was developed under licence from Hilleman Laboratories, founded by Merci, USA, and Wellcome Trusted, UK.

“We want to work on neglected diseases that are found mainly in Asia and Africa. One of the contributions in this regard is the cholera vaccine,” said Krishna Ella, Executive Chairman, Bharat Biotech International Ltd, during the launch.

“The WHO targets cholera eradication by 2030 and we want to be a part of it,” he said.

Hillchol is equipped to protect against a new strain of cholera, besides having a simplified production process.

Global demand for OCVs exceeds 100 million doses per annum. There is a shortage of about 40 million doses, and Bharat Biotech hopes to bridge this gap with Hillchol.

Apart from production at its Hyderabad facility, the company plans to manufacture the vaccine at its new facility in Bhubaneswar, which has an annual capacity of 200 million doses.