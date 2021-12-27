Companies

Bharat Biotech ‘ready’ to cater to higher demand for Covaxin

G Naga Sridhar Hyderabad | Updated on December 27, 2021

Covaxin was recently approved for emergency use in children between 12 and 18 years of age

Expects to reach annualised capacity of one billion doses within few months

Bharat Biotech is ready to meet higher supply requirements of Covaxin, which has recently been approved for emergency use in children between 12 -18 years of age from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).

In response to a query from BusinessLine, the vaccine maker said it is “all geared up to meet higher demand for its vaccine” after the commencement of vaccination for children in the age group of 12-18 years on January 3 and booster dose for front-line warriors and senior citizens from January 10.

Scaling up capacity

The push for adult vaccination in the backdrop of the Omicron threat is also expected to boost demand for the first desi Covid-19 vaccine developed by the Hyderabad company.

Since its launch, the company has been scaling its manufacturing capacity in a phased manner across its own facilities in Hyderabad, Telangana; Malur, Karnataka; Ankleshwar; Gujarat; and Pune, Maharashtra.

At present the company is producing 55-60 million doses per month and expecting to reach an annualised capacity of one billion doses over the next few months.

Same dose for children

The two-dose Covaxin, given to the adults as part of the public vaccination programme, will also be given to children in the same form and dosage, according to the company.

“The same dosage can be administered to adults and children,” it said.

Published on December 27, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

coronavirus
Covid-19
vaccines and immunisation
bharat biotech
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like