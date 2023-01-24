Bharat Biotech’s arm Chiron Behring Vaccines has voluntarily recalled a batch of ChiroRaba vaccine.

“We have issued a voluntary product recall of a specific batch of Chiroraba with batch number 4188. This action was initiated due to the theft of Chiroraba from the shipping services provider in Karnataka,’‘ the Hyderabad-based vaccine maker said in a statement.

In accordance with company and regulatory requirements, batch 4188 was fully tested and released. While only part of the shipment was stolen, for which cold chain storage conditions are unknown, the action to recall the entire batch has been initiated, it said.

“The company requests that batch 4188 not be sold and returned to the company. Healthcare providers are requested not to administer Chiroraba with batch 4188,” the statement said.

The voluntary action was in accordance with the principle of abundant precaution, keeping patient safety and the public interest in mind, it added.

