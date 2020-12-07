Bharat Biotech seeks emergency DGCI authorisation for Covaxin use

Bharat Biotech has filed an application with the DCGI seeking emergency use authorisation for Covaxin, a vaccine for COVID-19.

As efforts are on to come out with vaccine to the fight Covid pandemic, pharma company Pfizer and Serum Institute of India have sought nod for emergency use, Bharat Biotech has become the third vaccine maker to apply for nod from Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency authorisation for its vaccine Covaxin.

While sources in the know have indicated at the development, Bharat Biotech is yet to react to the development and reports on its application for emergency use of vaccine.

The Drug Controller General of India is considering these emergency use applications under the accelerated review process for granting authorisation.

With the Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally monitoring the vaccine development process an outcome is expected over the next two to three weeks on the use of these vaccines.