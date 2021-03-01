Bharat Biotech welcomes PM’s gesture for taking Covaxin

Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) has welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s gesture for taking the first dose of its covid vaccine, Covaxin.

Thanking the Prime Minister, Krishna Ella, Chairman & Managing Director, Bharat Biotech, said: “This has set a powerful example for all Indians to follow, which will go a long way in reducing vaccine hesitancy and building confidence in immunization against the ongoing pandemic.”

He also thanked Modi for reposing his trust in the indigenously developed Covaxin.

Covaxin contains a whole virion inactivated SARS-CoV-2 vaccine produced in Vero cells, the Hyderabad-based company said in a release.