Bharat Biotech has won the `Best Production /Process Development’ award as part of the Vaccine Industry Excellence (ViE) awards at the World Vaccine Congress 2023.

The Congress was held during April 3-6 in Washington, USA.

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech was the only Indian company in the list of VIE awards in various categories, including best clinical trial company, best clinical trial network, best central/specialty laboratory award, best contract research organisation, best production/process development award, among others.

Bharat Biotech is the world’s first producer of intranasal Covid-19 vaccine, iNcovacc. Its intramuscular vaccine, Covaxin, is part of India’s public vaccination programme and was also exported.

The World Vaccine Congress is the largest global meeting dedicated to vaccines. From basic research to commercial manufacture, it covers the whole vaccine value chain. Apart from uniting vaccine experts, it was instrumental in sharing groundbreaking knowledge in tackling the pandemic.

