Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin shows protective efficacy, immunogenicity in non-human primates

Vaccine maker Bharat Biotech has informed about a study findings of Covaxin use that shows protective efficacy and immunogenicity in non-human primates.

In the animal study results shared via a tweet by Bharat Biotech mentions: "A 2-dose vaccination regimen of inactivated SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidates was administered in 20 rhesus macaques (divided into four groups equally). One group was administered with placebo, while three groups were immunized with 3 different vaccine candidates at 0 and 14 days. All the macaques were exposed to viral challenge 14 days after the 2nd dose."

"The results showed protective efficacy, increasing SARS-CoV-2 specific IgG and neutralizing antibodies, reducing replication of the virus in the nasal cavity, throat, and lung tissues of monkey."

It further stated that, No evidence of pneumonia was observed by histopathological examination in vaccinated groups, unlike the placebo group. Adverse events were not seen in animals immunized with a two-dose vaccination regimen.

The vaccine candidate was found to generate robust immune responses. Thus, preventing infection and disease in the primates upon high amounts of exposure to live SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The Hyderabad based Bharat Biotech is a leading biotechnology company known for its R&D, manufacturing capabilities and . delivery of affordable, safe and high-quality vaccines and bio-therapeutics.

It's vaccine candidate progress is being closely watched by the Government, medical and research fraternity and general public.

The company's Covid-19 vaccine candidate has shown positive efficacy in animal trials and generated robust immune responses. This vaccine is one of the front runners in the race for a coronavirus vaccine in India. It is being tested at 12 institutes across India.

Covaxin, is India's indigenous Covid-19 vaccine by Bharat Biotech. It is being developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - National Institute of Virology (NIV). The indigenous, inactivated vaccine is developed and manufactured in Bharat Biotech's BSL-3 (Bio-Safety Level 3) high containment facility.

The vaccine received DCGI approval for Phase I & II Human Clinical Trials and the trials will commence across India from July, 2020.