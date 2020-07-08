Bharat drives cement sector’s volume recovery in June

Will indomethacin be the rescue drug for Covid-19 in India?
It’s an old, inexpensive anti-inflammatory drug that can address cough, a key cause of infection spread
The cement industry is reported to have witnessed a good offtake, including some strong positive growth in certain regions during June.
While the final details are awaited for the month, the initial feedback from industry representatives and analysts indicates that cement consumption and prices moved northwards during June on a month-on-month basis.
“Volume offtake was definitely much better in June when compared with May. But it is still lower on a year-on-year basis. We have to wait and see whether the trend is sustainable since we are entering the monsoon phase. While other factors are improving, we have to see how the monsoon will pan out and the consequent impact,” said the CEO of a leading cement company.
A couple of weeks ago, India Cements Vice-Chairman & Managing Director, N Srinivasan, indicated that June sales were turning better and volume offtake was much better than what they expected.
Pent-up demand from rural and semi-urban centres has been driving sales of cement, while big cities are reporting slow recovery with the restart of only some select projects amid easing of Covid restrictions.
Analysts pointed out that the rural segment was the first one to show pick-up, followed by Tier-III/Tier-II, which also started contributing to volume growth. Boost in rural income on better crop and pricing, and increased spend by the government on MGNREGA, among others are also contributing to the demand growth in rural areas.
While the West and South regions are reported have seen moderate improvements due to higher Covid-19 cases and restrictions, North, Central and Eastern regions have registered meaningful improvements.
States like Rajasthan witnessed stronger offtake during June and volumes are reported to have grown in double digits. Similarly, growth in Central and Eastern markets was also healthy due to pent-up demand.
Activity in urban areas is expected to remain weak in the near term due to the onset of monsoon and lower availability of labourers, While cement prices have been rising on a year-on-year basis, energy costs have been trending down in the past six months, which should help reduce the adverse impact of negative operating leverage, according to analysts at Motilal Oswal Securities.
Cement prices have increased in the range of 3-10 per cent year-on-year basis depending on the region, except for the East. But on a month-on-month basis, some regions witnessed a fall of up to ₹10 per bag mainly due to higher discounts with the onset of monsoon.
It’s an old, inexpensive anti-inflammatory drug that can address cough, a key cause of infection spread
The web-connected air conditioner offers impressive connected-living experience at an affordable price
Nikon introduced the D750 in 2014, a super versatile full-frame camera that is best for serious enthusiasts ...
Anuradha Reddy recounts how she became an aviation historian instead, and gave her dream wings
Subscribers need to get in touch with their bank for modalities of paying pending subscriptionTo help ensure ...
As temperatures go higher outside, the thoughts of many home owners turn to solar power. While the idea seems ...
₹1105 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1092107511161130 Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers at current ...
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...