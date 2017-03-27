Bharat Dynamics, L&T sign up for torpedo export

India is looking to export torpedoes developed by the Naval Science & Technology Laboratory (NSTL), Visakhapatnam.

To push this initiative, the Centre has facilitated a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL), a defence public sector unit, and L&T. The objective is to export Torpedoes (LWT-XP) designed and developed by NSTL.

According to a press release, the MoU was signed by V Udaya Bhaskar, Chairman and Managing Director, BDL, and Jayanth Patil, Head of Defence, L&T.

They recently exchanged documents of the agreement in the presence of Defence Minister Arun Jaitley and his deputy, Subhash Bhamre. Top executives of both companies and Defence Research and Development Organisation chief S Christopher were present.

Production plans



The Hyderabad-based BDL, which is the main producer of all indigenously developed missiles, will manufacture the torpedoes.

It has several production units in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

NSTL is a leading research lab under the DRDO, which is supporting the Navy. NSTL torpedoes are deployed in Indian Navy ships.

Construction and infrastructure giant L&T has diversified into the defence sector, focussing on missiles, guns, armoured vehicles, etc.