Defence PSU Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) on Friday announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Russia’s Rosoboronexport (ROE) to collaborate on the self-propelled Pantsir air defence missile-gun systems.

On Monday, the BDL took to X to post that both companies “entered into MoU for cooperation on Pantsir variants and air defence missile-gun system.”

It also stated that the MoU was signed by BDL CMD Cmde A Madhavarao (Retd) and Kovalenko German, DDG, Naval Department, ROE, on the sidelines of the 5th India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission (IRIGC) subgroup meeting at Goa.

According to the Russian manufacturer, the Pantsir-S1 air defence missile-gun system (ADMGS) combines missile and gun weapons, has a short reaction time, and can be used as a combat vehicle to conduct reconnaissance and engage air targets in motion.

“Pantsir-S1 ADMGS is designed for air defence of small military, administrative, and industrial facilities and areas, including mobile ones, against fixed- and rotary-winged aircraft, cruise missiles, and high-precision weapons as well as for strengthening air defence units against massive air strikes,” said the ROE on it official website.

This is the first MoU the defence PSU has signed with ROE to diversify the country’s air defence system.

The ADMGS’ capabilities include engaging targets within a range of 1,200 to 20,000 meters using missiles and 200 to 4,000 meters with gun weapons. The altitude range for missiles is 15 to 15,000 meters, while guns can engage targets between 0 and 3,000 meters.

Pantsir can encounter up to four targets simultaneously and engage objects moving at speeds of up to 1,000 meters per second.

The move is significant because it signifies that India has resumed the purchase of large military systems from Russia post its conflict with Ukraine.

Before this, India had acquired three regiments of S-400 Triumf air defence missile systems, and two more will be shipped by the end of 2025. However, the timelines have been delayed due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

