Bharat Electronics achieves ₹15,000 cr turnover in FY22

Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has achieved a turnover of about ₹15,000 crore (provisional and unaudited), during the Financial Year 2021-22, against the previous year’s turnover of ₹13,818 crore, despite challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and global semiconductors shortage.

BEL’s order book as on April 1 is around ₹57,000 crore. In the year 2021-22, BEL secured significant orders worth ₹18,000 crore. Some of the major orders acquired were Avionics Pack for Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), Advanced Electronic Warfare Suite for Fighter Aircraft, Instrumented Electronic Warfare Range (IEWR), Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) & Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT), Cdr TI- T90 Tank, COMINT System, Radar Warning Receiver (RWR) & Missile Approach Warning System (MAWS) for C-295 Programme, Electronic Gun, IoT Gateway, and others, the company said in a release.

Some of the flagship projects executed during FY22 were Missile Systems (Air Defence Weapon System & LRSAM), Command & Control Systems, Communication and Encryption products, various Sonars, Electro-optic Systems, Fire Control Systems, Gun Upgrades, various Radars, Electronic Warfare Systems, Coastal Surveillance System, Un-manned Systems, Home Land Security Systems, Smart City projects, K-FON, Medical Electronics, etc.

BEL achieved export sales of around $32.26 million during FY22. The major products exported includethe Coastal Surveillance System, Trans-Receive (TR) Modules, EO-IR Payload System, Compact Multi-Purpose Advanced Stabilization System (EOS CoMPASS), Solar Hybrid Power Plant, Data Link, Electro-Mechanical parts, Low Band Receivers (LBREC), Medical Electronics and Spares for Radars.

BEL’s Chairman & Managing Director, Anandi Ramalingam, said: “Realising our country’s goal of achieving Atmanirbhar Bharat is of paramount importance. BEL will make concerted efforts to achieve self-reliance through Make in India initiatives, indigenisation, import substitution, outsourcing to Indian private industry and enhanced thrust on MSME and GeM procurement. The company is all set to expand its wings and increase its global footprints by making all-out efforts to tap new markets across the globe. BEL will continue to explore new growth opportunities through diversification, capability enhancement and competitiveness and modernisation. BEL has ventured into new potential businesses such as Arms & Ammunition, Medical Electronic Devices, Unmanned System Platforms, etc., and is poised to make significant headway in these segments in the years to come.”