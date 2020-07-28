Companies

Bharat Electronics’ order book at ₹53,752 cr

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on July 28, 2020 Published on July 28, 2020

Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd’s (BEL’s), order book stood at ₹53,752 crore as on July 1. In the first-quarter of 2020-21, the company secured orders worth ₹3,419 crore.

The orders were for making ventilators, advance torpedo defence system and smart city projects.

The company is expecting major orders for electronics warfare systems, avionics package for light combat aircraft (LCA), naval fire control system and radar systems.

BEL’s export order stood at $164 million as on July 1. Its export turnover in the first quarter was $1.89 million.

