Bharat Electronics posts 25% rise in Q3 profit to ₹278 crore

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has posted 24.98 percent higher profit at ₹278.50 crore on a consolidated basis for the third-quarter of FY 2020-21 as against ₹222.83 crore profits recorded in the same period last year.

Its total income is also higher by 1.40 per cent to ₹2,343.90 crore from ₹2,311.47 crore in the same period last year. EPS for the quarter stood at ₹1.14 compared with ₹0.91 posted last year.

Interim dividend

An interim dividend of ₹1.40 per share for 2020-21 has been declared by the board of directors at the meeting held on Thursday.

The company’s financial results for the current nine months have been impacted by the lockdown on account of Covid-19. However, the company expects to recover the carrying amount of inventories, property, plant & equipment, leases, financial instruments, trade receivables etc.

The company will continue to monitor the future economic conditions and assess its impact on its financial results. The company has adopted the concessional tax rate under the new tax regime with effect from FY 2020-21.