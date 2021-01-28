Bharat Electronics posts 25% rise in Q3 profit to ₹278 crore

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has posted 24.98 percent higher profit at ₹278.50 crore on a consolidated basis for the third-quarter of FY 2020-21 as against ₹222.83 crore profits recorded in the same period last year.
Its total income is also higher by 1.40 per cent to ₹2,343.90 crore from ₹2,311.47 crore in the same period last year. EPS for the quarter stood at ₹1.14 compared with ₹0.91 posted last year.
An interim dividend of ₹1.40 per share for 2020-21 has been declared by the board of directors at the meeting held on Thursday.
The company’s financial results for the current nine months have been impacted by the lockdown on account of Covid-19. However, the company expects to recover the carrying amount of inventories, property, plant & equipment, leases, financial instruments, trade receivables etc.
The company will continue to monitor the future economic conditions and assess its impact on its financial results. The company has adopted the concessional tax rate under the new tax regime with effect from FY 2020-21.
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
Amid choppiness, the benchmark indices slipped marginally; approach the week with caution
SBI Cards (₹1,032.7): Witnesses fresh breakoutBetween September and December last year, the stock of SBI Cards ...
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
Former MLA and farmer leader VM Singh on the violence that followed the January 26 tractor rally, the impasse ...
The birds, locally known as the Garuda, help farmers by killing rats and other farm pests
A mysterious new exhibit has been the centre of attraction at the gallery of Modern Art. This art work has ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...