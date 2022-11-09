Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bharat Forge, has got an export order for 155 mm artillery gun system worth $155.50 million.

Though the company did not reveal the name of the country to which it would be exporting the artillery gun systems, Kalayani Strategic Systems Ltd said the order will be executed over three years. “This order, to a non-conflict zone, is a great testament to the Government of India’s Aatma Nirbhar Bharat agenda and its sustained push to promote exports of Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured (IDDM) advanced defence platforms from India,” the company said in a BSE notification.

Bharat Forge is scaling up its capabilities in defence systems as in the past it exported armoured personnel carrier and armoured troop carrier. At the recently concluded DefExpo 2022, Bharat Forge unveiled ‘MGS 8x8’, a 155 mm/52 calibre mounted artillery gun system that is equipped with quick shoot and scoot capability with a high degree of accuracy and consistency.

Bharat Forge Limited (BFL), the flagship company of the Kalyani Group, said it has expertise in design, development, engineering and manufacturing in systems and sub-systems space for artillery guns, armoured fighting vehicles, protected vehicles, ammunition, defence electronics, small arms and marine solutions.