Bharat Forge Ltd., India’s leading manufacturing powerhouse and a global provider of high-performance, innovative components, has been honored with the prestigious IGBC Green Champion Award at the Green Building Congress 2024, held at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre in Bengaluru.

This recognition celebrates Bharat Forge’s ground breaking efforts in transforming villages into IGBC-certified Green Villages.

As part of its CSR initiatives, Bharat Forge has driven remarkable advancements across 108 villages, focusing on areas such as drinking water availability, reservoirs, irrigation infrastructure, healthcare, modern educational facilities, organic farming, livestock management, biodiversity conservation, rainwater harvesting, and energy-efficient solutions.

Key milestones achieved through these initiatives include conserving 2,625 TCM of water, positively impacting 216,215 people; constructing 80 km of roads; training 764 farmers; building 34 goat sheds; establishing 7 telemedicine centers; conducting cancer screening for 5,800 women; upgrading 12 primary health centers; renovating 42 Zilla Parishad schools; planting 237,000 trees; installing 469 kW of renewable energy infrastructure; and educating 1,500 students on environmental awareness.

Leena Deshpande, Associate Vice President HR and Head CSR, Bharat Forge shared, “At Bharat Forge we remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring sustainable development within our communities. This initiative is a part of larger vision of Baba Kalyani, our Chairman and Managing Director, and Amit Kalyani, our Vice Chairman and Joint Managing Director who have always advocated and prioritised a culture of creating a greener, healthier and equitable future for all and have been at the forefront of our efforts to facilitate holistic village development. We are deeply honoured to receive the IGBC Green Champion Award, which is a testament to our unwavering endeavour in this direction.”

