Bharat Forge posts ₹422-crore profit in Q3

Forging company Bharat Forge was back in the black in the quarter ended December, 2021 reporting a consolidated net profit of ₹422 crore helped by a strong growth in revenues and exceptional items.
The Pune-based company had clocked a consolidated net loss of ₹ 210.4 crore in the same quarter last year. There were exceptional gains of ₹ 167.18 crore during the December 2021 quarter while the same quarter last year had an exceptional loss of ₹299.45 crore.
Revenue grows 39%
Revenue from operations at the consolidated level grew 39 per cent to ₹2,394 crore during the December, 2021 quarter as compared to ₹ 1,723 crore clocked in the same quarter last year. Total expenses grew by 28 per cent to ₹ 2,093 crore from ₹ 1,633 crore.
Reversal of impairment and gain on fair valuation on loss of significant influence as an associate that is Tevva Motors, ₹ 149 crore was recorded as exceptional items during the reporting quarter.
Additionally, Kalyani Powertrain (KPL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of Bharat Forge, converted its investment in Zero Coupon Optionally Convertible Debentures of Tork Motors (TPML) into equity shares, amounting to ₹40 crore.
Pursuant to this conversion, KPL’s stake in TMPL’s equity shares has increased to 60.66 per cent (on fully diluted basis). The gain on fair valuation of shares of TMPL of ₹27 crore has been recorded as a part of exceptional items in the consolidated financial results for the quarter and period ended December 31, 2021.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.