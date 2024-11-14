Auto component firm Bharat Forge on Thursday said its consolidated net profit increased 13 per cent year-on-year to ₹243 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2024.
The company had reported a net profit of ₹215 crore in the July-September quarter of last fiscal.
Revenue from operations rose to ₹3,688 crore as against ₹3,774 crore in the year-ago period, Bharat Forge said in a regulatory filing.
Shares of the company were trading 1.03 per cent up at ₹1,335.10 apiece on BSE.
