Auto component firm Bharat Forge on Thursday said its consolidated net profit increased 13 per cent year-on-year to ₹243 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2024.

The company had reported a net profit of ₹215 crore in the July-September quarter of last fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to ₹3,688 crore as against ₹3,774 crore in the year-ago period, Bharat Forge said in a regulatory filing.

