Bharat Forge Q3 net plummets 81% to ₹40 cr

Auto components maker Bharat Forge on Monday posted a 81.3 per cent decline in consolidated profit at ₹40.4 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

The company had posted consolidated profit of ₹216.9 crore in the year-ago period, Bharat Forge said in a filing to BSE.

The consolidated income of the company during October-December quarter dropped to ₹1,868 crore, from ₹2,516.6 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

Shares of Bharat Forge were trading at ₹500.80 on the BSE in afternoon trade, down 3.35 per cent from its previous close.