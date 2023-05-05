Auto components major Bharat Forge Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹127.74 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹231.86 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, Bharat Forge said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter stood at ₹3,629.05 crore. It was at ₹3,573.09 crore in the year-ago period.

FY’23 earnings

For the fiscal ended March 31, 2023 consolidated net profit was at ₹508.39 crore. It was at ₹1,077.06 crore in the previous fiscal.

Consolidated revenue from operations in FY23 stood at ₹12,910.26 crore. It was at ₹10,461.08 crore in FY22.

The figures have not been compared as "the consolidated financial results include a period of 15 months pertaining to certain foreign components for the year ended March 31, 2022".

The company said its board has recommended a dividend of ₹5.5 per equity share of face value ₹2 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2023 subject to shareholders' approval in the ensuing annual general meeting.