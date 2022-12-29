December 29

Bharat Founders Fund (BFF), since its inception in March 2022, has backed over 45 start-ups from the angel to seed stage, with an average investment close to $1,00,000. BFF was founded by several of India’s top start-up founders and operators.

2-year support

Over the next few years, BFF aims to invest in another 50-80 companies. Additionally, they are focused on building a library of resources, a system for mentoring and guidance, and an interaction and networking platform to better help founders in the first 2 years of their start-up journey.

Timely advice

Maanav Sagar, Co-Manager at Bharat Founders Fund said, “BFF has dramatically reduced friction for founders to access experienced operators and other successful founders. In the formative stage of a startup, getting task-relevant and timely advice from experienced founders can determine the slope of a startup’s trajectory.”

The investor group comprises over 70 growth-stage start-up leaders from different industries. As a result, BFF has invested across multiple sectors such as SaaS, Edtech, Cleantech, Fintech, Healthtech, E-com, and Web3.

Some recent investments made by BFF are AI platform for Infrastructure management – Accacia, SaaS platform – UserStudy, and real-time multimodal visibility for the supply chain – Intugine, Carbon Masters, Bluecopa, and Mokobara amongst others.

Invest and empower

The Fund says its core thesis is to invest early, empower founders with insights and provide access to a valuable network to help startups fast-track their product development and go to market. BFF’s vision is to meaningfully improve the odds of success from the beginning by building a well-structured and comprehensive ecosystem, it said.

