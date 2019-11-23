Bharat Petroleum launches geo fencing technology, digital payment systems

In a bid to offer great transparency and to enhance customer experience, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) today launched a slew of advance technology and digital initiatives.

The new initiatives includes state-of-the-art geo fencing technology which allows the tankers to be unlocked for decantation only when they reach the BPCL fuel station. The company also offers 100 per cent secured payments through an integrated digital payment system which provides automated billing exactly for the dispensed fuel quantity.

To enhance the customer experience, BPCL has improved the aesthetics of its fuel stations with contemporary styling and new age illumination technology. The fuel stations will also follow a new lane discipline to bring a hassle-free fueling experience for the customers. BPCL also announced that its registered customers will now receive automated SMS updates for every fuelling transactions and customers would get a 4.25 per cent value back for fuel filled using BPCL SBI credit cards.

The initiatives will be rolled out in six cities starting from Chennai today, followed by Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad in Phase I. The second phase will see the initiatives rolled out across 42 A & B class cities next year. The digital initiative in Chennai was launched by D Rajkumar, Chairman & Managing Director, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited.