Bharathi Cement sets up 10 MW solar unit in Kadapa

Bharathi Cement has commissioned a 10 MW ground-mounted solar power plant in its manufacturing facility located at Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh.

This is part of the cement company’s long-term plan to transition to Renewable Energy sources.

This plant, executed by Hyderabad-based Fourth Partner Energy, in a record 60 days, is expected to generate 1.6 crore units of electricity annually and help reduce Bharathi’s overall energy costs by reducing its reliance on Thermal power.

The 10 MW Solar plant, for captive electricity consumption, is spread across 41 acres in Bharathi Cement’s 5MTPA manufacturing unit in Kadapa.French Construction conglomerate, the Vicat Group owns 51% stake in Bharathi Cement and operates this facility.

Guy Sidos, Chairman of Vicat Group inaugurated the 10 MW plant today said, “This investment into the solar plant here reiterates our global commitment towards Renewable energy and Sustainable development. We are present in 12 countries and have already initiated the switch to Solar Power across India and Senegal. This is one more contribution towards our Sustainability story.”

Anoop Kumar Saxena, CEO, Vicat India & Bharathi Cement said, “With this solar plant, we have reduced our dependency on Thermal power and have entirely fulfilled our internal Solar Renewable Purchase Obligation. This is in-line with the objective of the International Solar Alliance, initiated by India and France in 2015.”

Prior to this solar installation, Vicat Group also engaged Fourth Partner Energy last year to set up a 1 MW Solar plant at its Bharathi Polymers facility.

Vivek Subramanian, Co-Founder and ED at Fourth Partner Energy said, “Our aim is to help businesses like Bharathi make the transition to cleaner energy sources, while saving on their electricity bills.”

Fourth Partner Energy has executed over 20 projects in AP for clients like Walmart, Andhra Bank, D-Mart and Visakhapatnam Smart City.