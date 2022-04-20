BharatPe appoints Smriti Handa as Chief Human Resources Officer 

Fintech major, BharatPe, has appointed Smriti Handa as its new Chief Human Resources Officer. This is the first key leadership appointment by BharatPe this year.

Prior to joining BharatPe, Smriti was HR Head, Reckitt Hygiene - SoA, before taking over as Global Talent Acquisition Director. Over the years, Smriti has worked closely with Business and HR leadership to create business impact deep-rooted in people, performance and purpose. Handa is an alumnus of SRCC, Delhi University and MDI, Gurgaon.

Welcoming the new CHRO, Suhail Sameer, CEO, BharatPe, said, “At BharatPe, team is our biggest asset and hence, culture is key for us as we build BharatPe 2.0. With Smriti on board with us to lead the people function, we are looking forward to prepare ourselves for the next level of growth for the brand. Her global experience and diverse skills across the HR domain will help us in building a high performance and employee-centric organisation. With Smriti joining our team, we are confident that she will be able to implement the right processes and programs that will create an environment that attracts, retains and develops high potential talent at BharatPe. I congratulate Smriti on her appointment and wish her all the best for this role.”

Smriti Handa, CHRO, BharatPe, said, “I am excited to be foraying into the start-up world with a dynamic and evolving brand like BharatPe. My personal conviction about the organisational purpose, business growth trajectory and leadership’s intent to leverage culture to create a long term sustainable business, made this an easy decision. Given the company’s journey so far, my immediate focus would be on creating purpose-led leadership and a performance driven culture while retaining the soul and spirit of this entrepreneurial, fast-paced set-up. As we work towards creating a culture where diverse talent flourishes, we would ensure we leverage the power of our internal talent and attract external high potentials to join us to do some of the best work of their life.”

This development comes on the back of ongoing tussle between BharatPe board and former co-founder and MD Ashneer Grover. BharatPe has alleged Grover’s family and relatives of engaging in massive misappropriation of company funds. BharatPe’s statement in March 2022 also noted that as a result of his misdeeds, Grover is no longer “an employee, a founder, or a director of the company.”

BharatPe has also announced plans for an IPO in the next 18 to 24 months. The fintech firm said it has $400 million in the bank, and the monthly burn is $4 million. The company exited March with about $100 million in revenue, which is said to have grown 4x in FY22 compared to FY21.