Fintech major BharatPe’s chief operating officer, Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl, has resigned from the company. He was appointed chief business officer for the merchant lending division.

BharatPe, in its statement, said that Bahl will pursue his entrepreneurial passions.

“We would like to confirm that Mr. Bahl is moving on from BharatPe to pursue his entrepreneurial passions. He has been an integral part of the organisation and contributed to the growth of the company. We thank him for his contribution to BharatPe’s journey and wish him all the best for future endeavours,” said BharatPe spokesperson

“At BharatPe, the merchant lending business has grown significantly over the course of the last one year, under the able guidance of an experienced leadership team. BharatPe has a strong internal team that will continue to drive growth in the times to come,” it added.

This comes at a time when former BharatPe CBO Pratekk Agarwaal announced the launch of GrowthCap Ventures, a SEBI-registered category II alternative investment fund (AIF) to invest in 12–15 start-ups over the next two years.

In January, the fintech unicorn also saw the exit of its chief executive officer, Suhail Sameer.

Since last year, BharatPe has seen the exit of several senior executives, including chief technology officer Vijay Aggarwal, head of consumer product at PostPe Nehul Malhotra, chief product officer of lending and consumer products Rajat Jain, and vice president of technology Geetanshu Singla.

BharatPe has been in the news because of its spat with former co-founder Ashneer Grover, who was ousted from the company.

