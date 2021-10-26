BharatPe opposes PhonePe’s trademark over ‘PE’ usage in Devanagari

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Resilient Innovations or BharatPe, which recently launched a ‘buy now pay later’ app under the trademark “postpe”, has filed six cancellation actions against the multiple registrations held by PhonePe for the ‘PE’ device mark in Devanagari script, at the intellectual property division of the Delhi High Court.
“By taking on a trademark for the ‘PE’ device mark in Devanagari script in classes relating to payment services in a country like India, where Hindi is the primary language of the masses, PhonePe has acted against the larger public interest, and Resilient is committed to undoing this,” Resilient Innovations said on Tuesday.
A company statement further said that PhonePe has been asserting its registration for the ‘PE’ device mark in Devanagari script as equivalent to the English word “pay”.
Strong growth in digital payments indicates a lasting shift in consumer payment behaviour
“This was the same position taken by PhonePe in a recent case filed by it before the Bombay High Court against Resilient’s use of the mark ‘postpe’, which stands withdrawn at present,” it further said.
Coming soon, new framework for offline digital payments
Earlier this year, the Delhi High Court had rejected PhonePe’s assertion of exclusivity over the usage ‘PE’ at the interim stage. Even the Bombay High Court rejected PhonePe’s assertion at the interim stage.
“Both courts noted that the word ‘PE’ was prima facie incapable of protection as a trademark standalone,” the company said.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...