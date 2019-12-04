Bharti Airtel board meets to raise funds today

Bharti Airtel’s board will meet today to consider fund raising through various modes like issuance of equity shares, bonds (including foreign currency convertible bonds) and equity-based instruments among others.

The board will also evaluate other modes such as qualified institutions placement or rights issue or a combination of these in its December 4 meeting, Bharti Airtel said in a stock exchange filing on November 29.

While Airtel did not disclose the amount that it plans to raise, sources said the company was looking to raise $3 billion to fund AGR dues.