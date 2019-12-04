Companies

Bharti Airtel board meets to raise funds today

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 04, 2019 Published on December 04, 2019

Bharti Airtel’s board will meet today to consider fund raising through various modes like issuance of equity shares, bonds (including foreign currency convertible bonds) and equity-based instruments among others.

The board will also evaluate other modes such as qualified institutions placement or rights issue or a combination of these in its December 4 meeting, Bharti Airtel said in a stock exchange filing on November 29.

Also read: Bharti Airtel seeks to raise $3 billion to fund AGR dues

While Airtel did not disclose the amount that it plans to raise, sources said the company was looking to raise $3 billion to fund AGR dues.

Published on December 04, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Big Boy Toyz showroom now in Hyderabad